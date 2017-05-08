Sahiwal power plant to reduce loadshedding by 25pc: Shahbaz

Chinese leadership to attend inauguration

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Sahiwal Coal Power Project will reduce load shedding up to 25 per cent during the summer.

The Chief Minister said this during his visit to 1320 megawatt coal power plant in Sahiwal and reviewed its progress. He also presided over a meeting at the site of the project and reviewed the pace of implementation.

The Chief Minister inspected the production unit and control room of the project. The Chief Minister expressed great satisfaction over progress of the project and congratulated the Chinese engineers and workers.

Shahbaz said, “Sahiwal Coal Power Project will set new record in the entire world and this project has also broken Chinese record.” He said Sahiwal Coal Power Plant being completed in a record time period will break all records from America to Zambia in speedy completion of projects. In the 70 years history of Pakistan, not a single project has been completed in such a little span of time.

The Chief Minister said it was the first energy project to be completed under the CPEC.

The first unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant will generate 660 megawatt of electricity on 20th of May and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the first unit .

With the help of second plant, 660 megawatt of electricity will be produced in June and the Chinese leadership will also come to attend the inauguration of the plant in Sahiwal. He said those who are creating hurdles in the journey of progress should be stopped and it will be a national crime to create hurdles through protests and sit-ins in energy projects. He appealed to the leaders of political parties to mend their ways.