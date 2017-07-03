Sahiwal coal power project masterpiece of hard work: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high level delegation led by Mr. Cao Peixi, Chairman China Huaneng Group (CHG) which worked on Sahiwal Coal Power Project, called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

Chairman Ruyi Energy Group China Mr. Qiu Yafu and other senior officials were also present on this occasion. Chairman CHG congratulated Shahbaz Sharif and his team on completion of 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of 22 months and said that it was an exemplary achievement of Chief Minister Punjab who has attained an impossible task. This venture has risen as an innovator in the historical backdrop of world Power Sector as completion of a 1320 megawatt production capacity power plant within a record period of 22-months is not only a record in China but also the whole world around.

He said that the dream of completion of this project couldn’t be achieved without the help of Shahbaz Sharif and obviously under his dynamic leadership, this plan has been finished which has marked new history of transparency, determination, enthusiasm and diligent work. Its credit goes to Shahbaz Sharif and his whole team, he added. He said that a solid foundation for cooperation has been laid between Pakistan and China through this project and he hadn’t witnessed any project of such transparency, high quality and speed in his entire life.

He said that he can never forget enthusiastic commitment of Shahbaz Sharif whose unusual abilities had made it possible to finish this venture in a record time frame.

Shahbaz Sharif has displayed the role of an ideal leader and he is confident that people of Pakistan along with Punjab will always remember his wonderful role, he shared. Mr. Cao Peixi said that Sahiwal Project has written a new history of transparency, quality and speed and its completion in 22 months has broken the record of China besides the whole world.

This Project has set new benchmark that is the reason he has been exceptionally inspired by diligent work and assurance of Shahbaz Sharif who personally visited Sahiwal many times to review progress of the project which boosted up confidence of our workers, he added. Furthermore, he said that our investment experience in Punjab has been very pleasant and we will continue this cooperation in Pakistan especially Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Sahiwal Coal Power project is a masterpiece of hard work, sincerity and unusual commitment that People of Pakistan have never witnessed before. He said that cooperation of China’s companies in this regard is commendable while the relevant authorities and officials of Punjab Government have put in days and nights to complete this project of national interest 07 months earlier than the stipulated period also cooperation of federal departments under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is noteworthy. Due to the extensive work, the project has been completed in a 22-month record period which is a milestone and it has set another record of transparency and high standard, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that public has got relief as this project has reduced load-shedding for which the people and government of Pakistan are thankful to China’s people and the government for their matchless cooperation in energy sector. He said that this project reflects transparency policy which is being promoted by Nawaz-Government. It is a 22-month story of courage and passion for which Chinese companies have been fully supportive and this model will be furthered to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

Provincial Ministers Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Sher Ali Khan, Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Chaudhry Arif Saeed, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Acting Inspector General Police and high officials of Punjab government were also present on the occasion.