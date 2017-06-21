Sahiwal coal plant’s second unit ready for inauguration

CPEC: Best performing project of OBOR

Eastbay Expressway bidding in final stages

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the best performing project One Bet One Road (OBOR) initiative of the Chinese President Xi Jinping. CPEC in fact is the fastest and most effective among the projects being undertaken as part of OBOR. CPEC’s nineteen early harvest projects worth $18.5 billion were making smooth progress towards completion, said Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian while speaking at a conference on ‘Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC’ here on Tuesday. Mr Lijian said The multi-billion dollar CPEC project, which is being jointly undertaken by Pakistan and China, prioritizes development of Gwadar, energy projects, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation. Mr Lijian made a special mention of the progress on energy projects. He said the second 660MW unit of Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Plant has completed its test run and is ready for inauguration. The first unit of the Sahiwal plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on May 24. With the commission of second unit, the whole plant would be giving an output of 1320 MW. The Chinese diplomat said that Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant is also expected to be completed this year, whereas three wind farms in Sindh were also nearing completion. Meanwhile, Mr Lijian said, the bidding process for Eastbay Expressway, which would link Gwadar Port with the main national highway network, was in the final stages and its groundbreaking ceremony would be performed this year. Work on Gawadar International Airport is expected to commence this year. The Grant Agreement on Gawadar Airport and Framework Accord on Eastbay Expressway were signed during PM Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China last month for attending the Belt and Road Forum. Secretary Ministry for Planning, Development and Reforms Mr Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said “CPEC epitomizes the growing mutuality of interest and vision of shared politico-economic future of Pakistan and China.” He said “effective and timely” implementation of the projects was critical for the overall BRI timeline. CPEC’s Project Director Mr Hassan Daud Butt said CPEC would “speed up industrialization and urbanization of Pakistan so that it could grow into an inclusive and prosperous country”. He emphasized on mobilization of all resources; maintaining national unity, consensus, and political stability; and doubling efforts for eradicating terrorism for timely completion of CPEC projects.