Sahiwal BISE retain Inter-Board Girls Table Tennis Championship title

Peshawar

Sahiwal Board retained the trophy of the All-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Table Tennis Championship after defeating strong Rawalpindi Board in the thrilling final played at Govt Girls Degree College Takhtbhai on Thursday.

DEO District Mardan Miss Samina Ghani was the chief guest on this occasion. Principal Govt Girls Degree College Prof. Tanzim Bibi, Director Sports BISE Mardan M. Sabir, Organizing Secretary Miss Asia Noor and large number of spectators were also present during the thrilling final.

In the first singles Huma of Sahiwal recorded victory against Sonia of Rawalpindi by 3-1, the score was 11-13, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Reemsha of Sahiwal beat Nimra of Rawalpindi by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8.

Taking 2-0 lead, Sahiwal staged a comeback when Rabia and Kousar recorded victories in straight sets against Naila, and Tania. The score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-9 and the second match score was 11-8, 11-6 and 11-9.

It was in the last singles when Huma shocked Sonia in five sets battle, the score was 5-11, 7-11, 13-11, 12-10 and 11-8 to seal the fate of rival at 3-2. In the third position match Mardan defeated Hyderabad by 3-0.

In the first singles Shabab beat Saba by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7, Sana of Mardan beat Saima of Hyderabad by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-5 and 11-7, Kiran of Hyderabad beat Saman of Mardan by 3-0, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-8 and in the last singles Zanab beat Tania by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-7.

Earlier, in the first semi-final Sahiwal defeated Hyderabad by 3-0 while Rawalpindi shocked Mardan by 3-0.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. Miss Samina Ghani lauded BISE Mardan for organizing the event and expressed the hope that more such games would be organized in future as well.

Organizing Secretary Asia Noor thanked all for extending support to her. She said the aim and objective of holding the Championship to give a message of peace to the rest of the world. She said people were afraid to come to historical Takhtbhai but when the players from seven cities of Pakistan came here and they enjoyed.

She also thanked Chairman BISE Mardan, Director Sports M. Sabir and Principal Govt Girls Degree College Takhtbhai for extending full support to her.—APP