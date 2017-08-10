Saghar denounces questioning of Dr Bilquees by India’s ED

Islamabad

The Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has condemned the questioning of Dr Bilqees, the wife of illegally detained party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in New Delhi by India’s Enforcement Directorate.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the action reflected that Indian authorities could stoop to any level in executing their anti-Kashmir agenda to suppress the voice of dissent in occupied Kashmir. He said that the harassment and humiliation of Kashmiri women was being used by New Delhi as a weapon of war to intimidate the Hurriyat leadership into submission.

Terming the act as a flagrant violation of basic human rights, he said that the dreadful incidents of terrorizing and humiliating the families of Hurriyat leaders amply.—KMS