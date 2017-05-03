SAFRON concerned over non-provision of books to FATA students

Senate body stresses execution of telecom projects in FATA

Islamabad

Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) Secretariat should take steps for provision of books to the students of Mohmand Agency timely next year. Senator Sitara Ayaz gave these directives to the FATA Secretariat while Chairing Senate Sub-Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) here on Tuesday at Parliament House.

She was of the view that a year of student has wasted due to the non availability of books in the Mohmand Agency, FATA Secretariat should appoint a focal person in the directorate. Sitara Ayaz showed concern over not provision of books so far to the students of Mohmand Agency adding that called for taking action against concerned officers of FATA Education department.

She urged that lack of manpower at FATA Education Directorate should removed on urgent basis, while 10 percent of FATA students did not get the books timely.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi said that due to the FATA Secretariat the health and education department were being suffered a lot . The officers of FATA Secretariat informed the Senate Body that over 5400 students who will not get the books timely and next year will receive the books on time.

Secretary SAFRON Tariq Hayat Khattak has said that the problems of FATA increasing day by day and adding that the people of settled area were getting the domicile of FATA and after that they get the NOC and living in settled area.

Tariq informed the Senate Body there was lack of administrative post in education sector while over 1761 post were still vacant and advertisement had been given in this regard

Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday stressed the need for the execution and completion of telecom projects in Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA). The committee meeting was convened under the convenership of Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi in Parliament House.

In meeting senior official of Universal Service Fund (USF) briefed the committee regarding the required NoCs to USF for conducting survey to initiate the projects in under-served and un- served areas of FATA.

The official also informed the committee for issues being faced by USF in implementation of these projects in the Province of Khyber Paktunkhwa (KPK) and Balohistan. He said that USF is committed to bring the focus of telecom sector towards rural population and increase the level of telecom penetration in the rural areas.

USF to promotes the development of telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas throughout the country,he added. The committee informed that project in Malakand and Bajaur Agency would start soon for increasing the level of development in telecom sector. Senator Shibli Faraz and officials of ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication also attended the meeting.—APP