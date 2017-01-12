Safeguarding rights of minorities a priority: Nawaz

Followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan; Calls for answer from those hindering progress in country

Chakwal

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says his Government is pursuing a policy to establish Pakistan’s identity as a minority-friendly country.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of water filtration plant of Amrat Jal at Katas Raj, a sacred place for Hindus in district Chakwal.

The filtration plant set up at the temple’s holy Amrat Jal pond will provide clean drinking water to the pilgrims visiting the place. The prime minister planted a sapling in the premises of temple.

He also underlined government’s measures for minorities and called for their welfare in the country. The PM said he has advised government officials to spare no efforts in hosting pilgrims and the protection and expansion of minorities’ places of worship.

The Prime minister said he would fully support the construction of Baba Guru Nanak and Gandhara International Universities. He said when in the early days of Islam Muslims migrated to Madina al-Munawwara and got hold of power there, they treated the “minorities living there with respect”. He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) declared those minorities “one nation” along with Muslims.

He said the people who had promised a “Naya Pakistan” have done nothing. “Even in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa we are constructing a motorway. If they insist we will put their name on it”. The premier said that new people who speak lies everyday have entered into politics.

Those hindering the process of development in the country and those who are responsible for electricity loadshedding in country have to be given a response. Those who have done nothing in their previous tenures will do nothing if come to power again.

PML-N will construct motorways in whole country. He said the lights of Karachi are returning back, adding that Karachi has become safer today as compared to past. Electricity loadshedding in country has decreased. Terrorism is being overcome in country.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated that he is the prime minister of everyone and “not just Muslims” and instructed Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqul Farooq to restore the holy sites in the area to their original state by renovating them.

He also said the day is not far when Pakistan will be recognised as a “minorities-friendly country” due to steps being undertaken for welfare of minority groups.

The PM expressed his joy at seeing representatives of more than five minority communities at one place. “This is a place where Al-Berybu stayed,” he said speaking about the ancient town where it is thought the Muslim scholar stayed to learn Sanskrit.

He said that he hoped Pakistan will soon be a safe place for minorities. “Our Prophet (PBUH) took special care of minorities in Medina al-Munawwara. He always remembered the Christian King of Medina fondly,” he said, adding that some Ulema were spreading intolerance in the name of religion. The Prime Minister during his addresses also recited Sufi poetry.

The Prime Minister said followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction that Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis and Bahais are working hand in hand to defend the country and contribute to its peace and prosperity. He said all of them are doing their best in building Pakistan.

Mian Nawaz Sharif said he has directed Chairman Evacuee Trust Board to leave no stone unturned in preserving, rennovating and expanding holy places of different religions. He gave directions to restore Katas Raj Temple complex in its original form..

He said Islam and all other religions preach peace and affection and those preaching otherwise are not doing any service to the religion.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also referred to the upsurge in economy and developmental activities undertaken by his Government in nook and corner of the country. He said these would help address the challenges of poverty, backwardness, disease, ignorance and unemployment.

He said six-lane Lahore to Karachi motorway is being constructed, adding that if anyone would start journey from Karachi in the morning will reach Peshawar at evening. He said when PML-N took over the government in 2013 terrorism was at the peak in country. Today terrorism is being overcome. He said 50 state of the art hospitals are being constructed in whole country.

The PM observed that Islam and all other religions preach peace, and those preaching otherwise were not doing a service to their religion.

In his speech, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said a National Policy for Inter-Faith Harmony would be finalized soon.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Board Siddiqul Farooq highlighted the measures taken by the Trust for the development and welfare of minorities and maintenance of their worship places.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Alexander Jhon Malik said Prime Minister’s presence in the ceremony is reflective of importance he gives to the minorities. He appreciated steps taken during the present Government for the welfare of the minorities. He said the Government gives sense of security to the minorities.

MNA, Dr. Darshan, President Pakistan Gurdawara Parbandak Committee Sardar Tara Singh, MNA Asfandyar Bhindara also addressed the ceremony. They said the government has given equal rights to the minorities. They thanked for renovation and maintenance of worship places of minorities. They lauded the efforts of the Government for improving law and order situation in the country and overcoming energy shortage.—SABAH