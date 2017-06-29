Safe water

Safe and clean drinking water is a basic requirement of the people. According to survey reports, 79pc water samples collected from rural areas of 12 districts of Punjab and 88pc water samples collected from rural areas of the 21 other districts of Punjab have been found unsafe for drinking. The Consumer Rights Commission of Pakistan report, supported by the Japan Fund for Global Environment (JFGE), states that every fifth Pakistani child under the age of five suffers from waterborne diseases; and about 50pc of mortality and 40pc of hospital admissions are also caused by waterborne diseases The Saaf Pani Programme in Punjab is a challenging initiative to provide potable water supply to rural communities through Punjab Saaf Pani Companies (PSPC) of the south and the north by the government. PSPVC have employed reputable international consultants to survey and design the programme and enter into procurement of works and services for Saaf Pani infrastructure. This will take much time and may possibly miss out isolated pockets and existing poor systems where communities are bothered about health and environmental concerns. To meet the basic human right, it is proposed that a Rs10bn Saaf Pani Revolving Fund (SPRF) be created in which communities and eligible stakeholders themselves apply for funds and, once approved, carry out procurement works with PSPC approval. The PSPC provides technical assistance, funding, support with oversight of local government. This will speed up the process of Saaf Pani in Punjab. Many youths will be employed through this scheme. Thus the Saaf Pani Revolving Fund (SPRF) programme will partner with communities, private sector and youth to help ensure safe drinking water for rural communities in Punjab.

TANZEEL MOHAMMAD

Via email

