Safe water, sanitation and hygiene identified as basic rights of people

City Reporter

Safe water, sanitation and hygiene at home are some of the most basic requirements for human health, and all countries have a responsibility to ensure that everyone can access them, says Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

He was responding to the recently published Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report by WHO and UNICEF that found some 3 in 10 people worldwide lack access to safe, readily available water at home and 6 in 10 lack safely managed sanitation.

According to a WHO communication, Dr. Ghebreyesus taking strong exception to the findings that 2.1 billion people hold no access to safe water and 4.5 billion remain deprived of adequate sanitation, said these essential facilities should not be a privilege of only those who are rich. The joint report encompasses progress on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene: 2017 update and Sustainable Development Goal baselines presenting the first global assessment of “safely managed” drinking water and sanitation services.