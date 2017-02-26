Safe for foreigners, unsafe for locals

Shahtaj Bakht

Via email

Social and electronic media is currently flooded with news that a woman from Connecticut, US is the youngest person to travel the whole world and she has an overwhelming point of view regarding Pakistan. Cassandra De Pecol also known as Cassie, has recommended Pakistan among top 10 countries that are safe and beautiful enough to visit. Her 10-day stay in Pakistan was sufficient to change her negative ideas about protection of women in the country.

Undeniably, her remarks are valuable in enriching country’s image. But the fact is that, although this country is considered safe for foreign women, Thomson Reuters Foundation once ranked it as the third most dangerous country in the world for women in 2011. Many women have been killed under the garb of “honour killing”. 90% women in Pakistan face domestic violence every day.

Many rape cases remain unreported as girls are forced to shut their mouths because making it public will cause humiliation to the family. The rise in such activities is due to lack of education and self-awareness. Parents should stop considering it as a taboo topic and provide their children with basic education about it.