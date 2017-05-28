This is indeed a positive development that people in the rural areas of South Punjab have started getting safe drinking water under Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme. As many as 116 state-of-the-art water filtration plants have been reportedly installed in five tehsils of Lodharan, Hasilpur, Dunyapur, Khanpur and Minchinabad in Bahawalpur region by Punjab Saaf Pani Company South. Hopefully, more water filtration plants installation is also in progress to cover more tehsils and the rural population in the South Punjab districts.

Till now underground potable water in these tehsils had become contaminated and contained multiple pollutants having ill effect on the health of local people who were forced to drink this water due to non-availability of safe and hygienic drinking water. To ensure provision of safe hygienic drinking water to the rural population, the Provincial Government has launched mega Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme under which due preference is being given to 137 tehsils of districts located in the South Punjab region.

For proper and equal basis implementation of the programme, two separate companies have already been established and the Saaf Pani Company South has taken lead over Saaf Pani Company North. Provision of safe drinking water to the rural population also indicates preference which the provincial government attaches to the development of South Punjab region and ensuring provision of all basic facilities to bring them at par with somewhat developed areas of the province through allocating maximum funds in the provincial budget every year.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT

Lahore

