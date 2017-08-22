Safaranaga Cold Desert rally enhanced GB image: CM

Gilgit

Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said the successful holding of Safaranga Cold Desert Rally has enhanced the image and prestige of GB being a tourists and sports friendly province of the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the first ever rally, the Chief Minister also announced to hold the rally every year with great pump and show.

He said it was a unique recreational event, which would produce positive results and congratulated the organisers for its successful holding.

The participation of a large number of people besides motorists and bikers in the rally would help improve the soft image of GB, he said.

The CM said peace has returned to GB due to the government’s successful polices and the arrival of a large number of foreign and domestic tourists to the province was a testimony towards this fact.

He directed the police and districts administration to take strict action against all those elements whom take law into hands and disturb peace in the area. He also asked people to inform police and law and enforcement agencies upon seeing suspected elements in their surroundings.—APP