SAF fundraising event

Dubai

Over 200 people attended the first fundraiser of the Shahid Afridi Foundation in Dubai on Monday evening. Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shahid Afridi was present at the glittering evening and spoke about the initiatives that his charity foundation has taken up in the rural areas of Pakistan.

The non- profit organisation that focuses on supplying clean water facilities in the far flung areas of Thar in Sindh whereas also providing state of the art health facilities in remote areas of Kohat in Peshawar.

A number of cricketing items of the legendary all-rounder were put up on auction with the highest bidder walking away with it and getting it autographed by the legend at the spot.

The list included his bat, two balls, a cap, helmet, shirt and a distinctive one was a dinner for two with the star which got fetched at Dhs60,000 whereas his bat picked up Dhs70,000; the highest of the night.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my countrymen suffer due to negligence of the authorities so I decided to set up my own foundation that would help in facilitating the underprivileged and the less fortunate” said Afridi at the fundraiser.

“Quality education is vital for every child in Pakistan, and through my foundation children from the deprived class will be facilitated free of cost”.

He further added that under the umbrella of SAF a number of projects, educational and of human development have been accomplished and many more are underway which require constant funding.

The first project of the Shahid Afridi Foundation was a 16 bed hospital in his ancestral hometown of Tangi Banda in KohUat named after his late father Sahibzada Fazal Rehman. The foremost priority of this hospital is to cater to would-be mothers who face grave problems when going through maternity cases.

In 2015 Afridi was among the top 20 charitable athletes in the world by Do Something while his foundation was set up in March 2014.

The event was held in association with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD).