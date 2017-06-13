Sadqa-i-fitr Rs100 per head fixed

Islamabad

The amount of Sadqa-i-Fitr to be paid before Eidul Fitr has been fixed at a minimum of Rs100 per person this year. In a statement, Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has said that people can pay the amount equal to the price of wheat, dates or raisins in accordance with their income affordability.

A breadwinner of a family is needed to pay at least Rs 100, on behalf of each of his dependants, if he wishes to pay according to wheat price.

The amount to be paid as expiation for breaking the fast is fixed at Rs6000 (equal to serving 60 destitutes) whereas if someone was unable to fast during the entire month of Ramazan he or she should pay Rs3000 as Fidya (compensation).—INP