Sadqa-e-fitr payment before Eid prayers stressed

Sukkur

Religious scholars have advised the faithfuls to pay Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that those in need can also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor, said Qari Hafiz Muhammad Naeem while addressing the Jumma prayers.

He said is not necessary to tell them that it is an amount of Fitrana. Explaining Fitrana, he said it must be paid one or two days before Eid prayers so that the poor could enjoy the Eid celebrations with their other Muslim brethern. Head of a family should pay the Fitrana on be-half of all other family members, he said.—APP