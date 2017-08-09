Sadiq aur ameen trap

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was given the title of Sadiq and Ameen. It is an element of faith for Muslims that no person, other than prophets before him, would qualify to fulfil requirements worthy of this title.

What Pakistan requires is leaders with integrity, commitment and political vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is the financial integrity of an individual, his ability to make appointments and decisions only on merit, believes in rule of law, supremacy of constitution and is not slave to addictions of any kind, with no conflicts of interest and has undivided loyalty to Pakistan. This is what is required for a person to hold constitutional offices of importance such as PM, CM, top bureaucrats, heads of security services, etc.

The irony is that military dictator, who inserted Article 62 & 63 in our constitution, had sworn on oath that he would protect and honour Constitution, a pledge which he violated. It is time to undo and amend these clauses and put in place amendments which can cleanse this country of corrupt to the core individuals through transparent scrutiny irrespective of his faith, belief, creed or colour.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Related