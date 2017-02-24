Sadai-e-Kashmir March on Sunday

Staff Reporter

The Sadai-e-Kashmir March, led by the founder of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST), Muhammad Sarwat Ijaz Qadri, will be held on February 26.

This was stated by PST divisional president Mujahid Abdul Rasool while talking to the workers and management committees of the PST at its provincial secretariat, here on Friday.

He said that all arrangements have been finalised, adding that a control room has also been set up, adding that the march would start from Data Darbar and end Nasser Bagh.

Different political and religious leaders, as well as students and ulema would participate in the event.

He said that whole the nation were standing with the Pak Army in the war against terrorism and the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad would bring about peace and prosperity in the country.