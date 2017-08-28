Sacrificial animals sale activity creating traffic problems

City Reporter

Despite a ban on sale of sacrificial animals in the metropolis except for the designated points, the activity is going on along almost all major roads, creating traffic problems for vehicular traffic.

Though the city has always experienced traffic jams on busy roads, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals have worsened the situation ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Hinderances in the smooth flow of traffic has become a major issue at various roads including GT Road, Multan Road, Canal Bank Road, Abbott Road, Ferozpur Road, etc.

With the increasing population, the number of vehicles have also increased. Traffic jams have become a common sight in the city for the last many years.

Talking to media persons, a university professor Abir Naqvi said that traffic had become chaotic as drivers whether of a bus, wagon, car, rickshaw or motorcycle, like driving in their own peculiar style. They always seemed in such a hurry that most of the time they even forget whether they intended to turn left or right, he added.

When contacted, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ijaz Ahmad, told media persons that the CTP had issued directions for alternative routes to avoid traffic mess during the Eid days. Traffic officials have been directed to take action over traffic violations.

He said that the City Traffic Police have put in place all possible measures to ensure smooth flow during the Eid days. He said that stern action was being taken against temporary encroachments, and joint teams of TMA and CTP were removing encroachment from the busy roads.