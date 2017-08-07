Sacrificial animals entry in city banned

Rawalpindi

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into city areas. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals have been restricted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, an official told media.

The sale of sacrificial animals has started in the city as the traders have started bringing animals from far flung areas for sale.

Meanwhile, Solid Waste Management Company SWMC is also finalizing a comprehensive cleanliness contingency plan during forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha.