Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs not to go waste

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to martyred pilot Nadeem Khateeb on his martyrdom anniversary.

He said that the sacrifices of pilot Nadeem and other Kashmiris symbolized the sanctity and authority of Kashmir freedom movement and these sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.

“We salute a man who was leading a well settled life in the US and sacrificed his life for the sacred cause and wrote an inerasable page of valor, dignity and oblation,” Yasin Malik said while remembering the martyred pilot.

He said that pilot Nadeem was a born revolutionary and he along with his childhood friend shaheed Ishfaq Majeed Wani started the struggle right from their school days at Tyndale Biscoe School and both embraced martyrdom for a just cause.

The JKLF Chief said that the pilot’s martyrdom actually was an answer to all those who clubbed the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with poor economy, unemployment and at times dubbed people in resistance as miscreants or mislead people.

Yasin Malik also denounced the continued illegal detention of party leaders Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Farooq Ahmad Dar and Sharifuddin Shah terming it undemocratic and illegal.—KMS