‘Sacrifices of Gaw Kadal martyrs will not go waste’

Badgam

Hurriyet leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri would not go waste.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a public gathering in Badgam paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Gawkadal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary declared the incident as the worst example of Indian state terrorism. He said, during past 27 years India has created the worst history of state terrorism for declining legitimate freedom to Kashmiri people.

Hurriyet leader, Shabbir Ahmad Dar along with Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Shakeel-ur-Rehman addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid, Wagoorah in Sopore said the genocide of Kashmiris started from GawKadal on January 21, 1990 when forces opened indiscriminate fire on a large number of people killing over 50 and injuring more than 150.

The month of January also witnessed Sopore, Handware and Kupwara carnages. He said the purpose of this protest is to remind international community to put pressure on India to arrest the killers of all the innocent people. He said that their only crime was to demand for securing right to self-determination.—KMS