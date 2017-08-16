Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘miracle’ Sri Lankan doctor to treat IPL players

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Sri Lankan doctor Sir White (Rex Alyantha Lindsay-White), who has treated several celebrities, including cricketers, is on a two-day visit to Mumbai. He has been hired by one of the IPL teams.

“We had a fruitful discussions with one the IPL team organizers and the contract will be signed in January for the next IPL season in India”, he said exclusively to this Reporter.

He didn’t wish the identity of the team be revealed now.

“It may not be possible to stay in India for the entire duration of the IPL, but arrangement will be made to send the injured players to Colombo for the treatment”.

India’s master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar call him a “miracle doctor from Sri Lanka”.

“I had the opportunity to treat Sachin on two occasions. Once Lasith Malinga referred him for his knee injury”.

“On second instance, while Sachin was playing in the IPL, had finger ligament injury and was ruled out of the IPL matches. He was flown in to Colombo and we hardly had any time to treat him, so the arrangement was made to treat him at the airport’s VIP lounge and after taking immediate treatment Sachin reached Mumbai and one hour before the match it was announced about his participation”, doctor added.

Apart from treating Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra, Dr. White has recently treated Krunal Pandya (Hardik’s brother) and Ambati Rayudu, who along with renowned physio Nitin Patel, consulted him.

“I have been treating players from this country and the Indian team is pulverizing Sri Lankan team”, he said jokingly.

Laith Malinga and several other Sri Lankan players have well been treated by him.

Recalling the incident of treating one member of the Lahore-attack victimised Sri Lankan, Dr. White says, “Thilan Samarweera was seriously ill when one bullet was in his body and had lost 113 gm of muscles in his thigh area. The same was filled with the treatment, which lasted nearly 18 hours”, he added.

Australia’s Ian Chappell was also treated for his shoulder pain.

It is not that the doctor treats only human beings. “I have been treating other living animals, which include elephants. We need to give 25 time more power while treating elephants”, he added.

“Most of my medicines are made from herbals brought from Himalayas and Sri Lankan forests”, he concluded.