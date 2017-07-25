SAARC Young Entrepreneurs seek support for regional prosperity

Observer Report

Thimphu

Shaharyar Ali Malik, Chairman ,Young Entrepreneurs, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday stressed the urgent need for supporting and incenticizing the youth and provide ample opportunities to fully exploit their innovation and creativity to drive development and modernisation in South Asia to eliminate abject poverty.

Chairing one of the session on “Role of Youth Entrepreneurs towards Regional Development “ held here , on the side line on the eve of 70th Executive Committee meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said the future of South Asian youth lies in entrepreneurship and tech-based education, which enables them to create employment opportunities for themselves as well as for others.

He said youth in the SAARC region have similar problems, opportunities and challenges. Poverty and youth unemployment in particular are noted as significant challenges. “These problems can be solved through the development of youth skills, entrepreneurship, leadership, and also by increasing youth participation,” he added. He said that while the 19th century was of dreams and struggles, the 20th century was of hope riddled with some amount of havoc and the 21st century is of fulfillment.

“The opposite of destruction shall be instruction,” Shaharyar said. “Our region is entering an age of opportunity.” He said that freedom, youth and gender quality were the pillars of modernity.

Stating that the SAARC region has the largest number of impoverished population, Shaharyar said: “You have to work to remove this curse of poverty.

He said the SAARC member states should focus on reducing youth unemployment in their respective countries because one-fifth of the population of South Asia are 15- to 24-year-olds; young adults continue to account for half of the unemployed; and young people are six times more likely than older workers to be jobless.

Highlighting the challenges being faced by youth in Pakistan, Shaharyar Ali Malik said Pakistan is the fifth largest “young country” in the world.

A recent United Nations Population Fund report makes the claim that out of 200 million people, 63% of Pakistan’s population comprises of youth.

Of these, 58.5 million are 20-to-24-year-olds while 69 million are aged under 15 whereas around 25% of the Pakistani youth is illiterate whereas 8.2% is unemployed with no vocational and technical skills.

Shaharyar ‘Ali Malik said under these bleak circumstances, the process of dialogue should continue in future to promote congenial atmosphere in the Asian Region with the focusing on the ways and means on enhancing mutual trust and understanding among SAARC countries besides addressing the core issues through result oriented peaceful parlays.