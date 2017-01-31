SAARC summit cancellation affects trade development process

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Suraj Vaidya, Monday, said that regretted cancellation of SAARC summit which had affected trade and business development process. In a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here, Suraj Vaidya said that business community of SAARC member countries was upset on this political decision.

He discussed visa issue for business men for promotion of business relationship. He also discussed matters relating to investment and special incentives for South Asian entrepreneurs. He observed that business activity should not be stopped in the name of security.

Speaking on this occasion, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that the growth of South Asia should be the objective of regional governments as the common man wants to see SAARC to become a thriving economic block.

Talking to eight members SAARC, Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation here today, the Finance Minster urged SAARC chamber of commerce and industry to play their collective role in the development and promotion of trade and commerce among member countries.

He observed that this region has immense potential to develop regional business relations which would benefit the common people and help in alleviation of poverty. He said Pakistan was fully committed to promote regional cooperation; however a combined effort by all member states was required to achieve the objectives.

The Minister said that CPEC is a vision and a roadmap of regional development and complements the other regional connectivity initiatives. He emphasized the need to address the infrastructure needs of the region. He expressed the hope that institution such Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will play their due role in this regard.

Finance Minister said that Pakistan has suffered more than any other country at the hands of terrorism. He said that terrorists have no religion or faith but they kill on account of their brutality and savagery.

He mentioned that killing of one human being in Islam is tantamount to killing of the whole humanity and saving of a life is equal to saving the whole humanity. The government of Pakistan took on the terrorist with full might and wiped out their known hideouts and sanctuaries, he added.