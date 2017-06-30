SAARC chamber hails China mediation to ease Pak-Afghan tension

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex body of chambers in the region Thursday welcoming China’s mediation bid to ease Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, said trilateral cooperation among Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan will bring prosperity and peace in the region.

Talking to media here on Thursday, SAARC Chamber Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said, “We will continue to play its vital role for the promotion of trade with Afghanistan and special Afghan desk has also been established to facilitate the traders of either country. China is proposing a trilateral mechanism for cooperation for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and coordination of counter-terrorism actions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

He said China can play a beneficial role in unfreezing Kabul-Islamabad relations at a time when the Trump administration doesn’t have any policy in place for the AfPak region. Besides this, he said China can limit Indian influence in Afghanistan too.

China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan had a long tradition of interactions. He said Pakistan is one of the largest trading partners of Afghanistan as it exports goods and services worth approximately $3 billion annually and is also the main conduit of imports from elsewhere through the Karachi port. He said the next phase of CPEC, as part of the wider One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, would be extended to Central Asia via Afghanistan.

“The trio should cooperate with each other multilaterally. All three policies — China’s “One Belt, One Road” (OBOR) initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the numerous projects of the Regional Economic Cooperation Conferences on Afghanistan (RECCA) — have the capacity to promote multilateral cooperation aside from politics and security matters,” adding he said if we look into CPEC, it has four main components: Transit and trade, infrastructure, energy cooperation, and economic integration. Afghanistan can be helpful when it comes to all these components.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Afghanistan is a natural transit corridor, and most of its own infrastructure projects can be aligned with OBOR. Afghanistan’s untapped minerals and resources (currently according to United States Geological Survey, Afghanistan’s reserves are worth over $1 trillion) can also Pakistani interests and investments.

He said today, there are very close people-to-people and business-to-business relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan but aside from these bilateral relations, the trio hasn’t cooperated very much trilaterally despite the era of the old Silk Road,” adding he said since 1950, Pakistan and China have signed more than 350 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Afghanistan and China have signed more than 150 MoUs, while Afghanistan and Pakistan has also signed more than 250 MoUs as well. However, only a very limited numbers of MoUs have been signed between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan.