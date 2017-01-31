SAARC-CCI delegation meets KP Governor

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A delegation comprising of 10 members led by Mr. Suraj vaidya (President SAARC CCI Nepal) called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here on Tuesday.

They remained with Governor for sometime and discussed matters pertaining to working, performance and problems of SAARC CCI.

The Governor assured the delegation for his full cooperation and support. The Governor said that the SAARC region is one of the most densely populated and ecologically vulnerable regions in the world covering 23 percent of the world’s population.

“The SAARC CCI could play an instrumental role in identifying new markets, recognizing and managing risks and by increasing trade between South Asian countries”, he added.