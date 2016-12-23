Saaf Pani Project to be completed at a cast of Rs 84b

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab government owned Saaf Pani Project for region 1 to 14 would likely to award to the Chinese Companies on a higher bid price of the amount Rs 280 billion approximately which hit the transparency of the bidding process.

Districts of Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur,BahwalnagarMuzzafargarh, DG Khan will fall in the region from 1 to 14. In this regard Interrove Engineering Company sent the letter to the CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and highlighted their relevant affairs.

CEO Interrove Engineering, Dr Nazir Ahmed Hawary said Saaf Pani Project could be completed in Rs 84 billion for all respective regions and each plant would cost Rs 7 million which could cover the 30 million population of the region. However Chinese companies offered Rs 20.6 million average for each filtration plant

Similarly China Petroleum and Metallargical Corporation of china offered 11.8 billion and 16.41 billion for 20 years PV only for region 13 and region 14 which is yet again too much.

COO Interrove Engineering Muzzam Ishaque said it was a vital project and should be implemented in a professional instead of traditional manner. He expressed concerns over the increase in estimates and handling of some matters in a non-professional manner relating to implementation of the programme. He said Punjab Government and Saaf Paani Project CEO Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry should adopt transparent bid process, evaluate the expertise of each company and then award the tender as per PPRA rules, so that precious tax payer money could be saved like they did in its previous projects.