Saad reviews upgradation of projects

Lahore

Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired meetings held at PR headquarters here on Saturday to review different upgradation projects. He ordered upgradation of Rohri railway station during a meeting about the upgradation of Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal, Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Okara and Sahiwal railway stations.

He said that Sibbi and Harnai railway stations were also being upgraded and urged to improve the standard of Karachi Cantt railway station. He informed the meeting that restoration work on Kohat- Rawalpindi section was in progress with a brisk pace. In another meeting, the minister directed the PR administration to upgrade Awam express train within two months.

He was told in the meeting that 30 Air-conditioned Coaches along with 65 passenger coaches of Awam Express were being upgraded with new ones. The minister said, he wanted to see all trains upgraded within two years and urged the administration to use modern techniques of overhauling of coaches.

All senior officers were present in the meetings. Earlier, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said an independent judiciary was imperative for the country’s development. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said, could not even think of having rift with any institution as the party remained on the forefront during the movement for the restoration of judiciary.

He said PML-N chief Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif himself led party workers march towards Islamabad for the restoration of judiciary. Many PML-N workers were arrested at that time, he said talking to a private news channel.—APP