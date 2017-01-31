SA passes motion to devise ‘Education for Youth’ policy

City Reporter

Sindh Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution to formulate a policy on Education for Youth here. Moving the resolution, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Mehtab Akbar Shah Rashdi said that it is felt that after the 18th Amendment the province has not formulated any policy regarding the education. The MPA said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah declared Education Emergency in the province but seriousness is not seen as the notification to this effect has not been issued so far.

Mehtab Rashdi further said that adopter of the 18th amendment is Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and it should show provincial autonomy. The Sindh government finalised the Youth Policy in 2012 but it had not been brought into force, the MPA added.

Mehtab Rashdi said that Bio-Metric system was introduced in the province but it was to no avail because no results had come up to this effect. MPAs belonging to different parties, on the occasion, also demanded formulation of the Youth, Education and Population policies.

PPP MPA Sikandar Shoro said that he is the member of a committee which is reviewing the Youth policy and it is at final stages. Work on the policy will be completed in March, he added.