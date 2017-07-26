SA demands PM’s resignation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down from his post for “producing fake documents before the Honourable Supreme Court and its JIT and evading taxes.”

According to the resolution tabled by PPP lawmaker Khairunisa Mughal, a majority of Sindh Assembly members — including Nisar Khuhro, Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Dr Sikandar Mandro — demanded that the prime minister should resign as his move has “shattered the confidence of the people of Pakistan.”

“It is, therefore, the considered opinion of this august house that Nawaz Sharif should resign forthwith,” read the resolution. Multiple factions of the society have called for the prime minister’s resignation.

On April 24, the speaker of Punjab Assembly blocked the opposition’s move in the house demanding prime minister’s resignation, but allowed the treasury to adopt a resolution reposing full trust in “active and sagacious” leadership of Nawaz Sharif.