SA adopts resolution against Imran

Staff reporter

Karachi

Lawmakers belonging to PML-N and MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) passed a resolution against PTI Chief Imran Khan for his “irresponsible, non-political and misguiding attitude” to the nation.

MPA Sorath Thebo tabled the resolution which reads: “The august house condemns the irresponsible, non-political and misguiding attitude, behavior of Imran Khan as he is continuously misguiding the nation since last so many years.” Speaking on the resolution, she said that a so-called leader is misguiding the nation by his fake promises.

She said that he is a leader who distributes money among his each worker to participate in his public meetings.—APP