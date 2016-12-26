S Punjab students to receive laptops under PM’s scheme

Islamabad

Around 200 students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from Southern Punjab were also handed over laptops on Monday, under the Prime Minister’s Youth scheme.

In all about 2500 students of the University were the beneficiaries of the scheme. The recipients were talented students from all over the country who were enrolled in Master, M.Phil and Ph.D-level programmes in the recent semesters.

The excited students received the latest laptop machines with specifications enabling them to be both as a computer and as well as a notepad. In addition, an internet device was also the part of the package.

Minister of Education Engr. Muhammad Balighur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion who hoped that the winning students would use them as a tool to overcome knowledge gap in their study, enabling themselves to serve the society.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddique in his welcome address assured that the University would continue its march towards a better future for their students, by providing them quality education, with best study environment.

He hoped that the laptops would help them to undertake innovative and applied research work to serve the society.—APP