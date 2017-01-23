S Punjab people await Multan Metro ride

Multan

A number of citizens from various districts of South Punjab along with locals of the city eagerly await the Metro Bus service set to become operational from Jan 24 here. After the inauguration of the modern transport facility Metro Bus would be available for general public after two hours of the ceremony, the sources said. The project has been completed with 28.88 billion rupees.

The Metro bus track covers 18.5 kilometre and has 21 stations. ‘Multan is an ancient city, over 5,000 years old and the modern transport facility would bring cultural change in this city’, remarked an elderly lady. ‘Over one lakh people are likely to ride Metro buses on daily basis’, a Technical Advisor on Multan Metro Bus Service, Sabir Khan Saduzai said. Qaisar Khan Budh,a local of Vehari, while talking to APP said that he and his kids were in Multan to enjoy Metro Bus journey.—APP