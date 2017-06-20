S. Korea’s producer prices fall

Seoul

Prices for goods and services traded between suppliers in South Korea fell for the third consecutive month on cheaper crude oil, central bank data showed Monday. The producer price index (PPI) stood at 102.26 in May, down 0.2 percent from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The index continued to slide for three months in a row. Industrial product prices shed 0.5 percent last month. Prices for coal and oil products declined 3.6 percent, with those for gasoline and diesel declining 5.6 percent and 6 percent each. Prices for agricultural, livestock and fishery products inched up 0.1 percent as chicken.—Agencies