S Koreans rally against fresh THAAD deployment

Seoul

South Koreans have taken to the streets in the capital Seoul to protest against the deployment of a controversial US missile system, known as THAAD. The protesters marched on Monday in opposition to Seoul’s decision to proceed with the deployment of four additional units of the so-called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the country.

They were holding banners and chanting slogans like “NO THAAD!” and “Withdraw plan of additional deployment of THAAD launchers.”

Some of them clashed with police as they were marching toward the presidential house.

President Moon Jae-in suspended last month any further deployment of THAAD units until an environmental impact assessment ordered by him is completed.

The president’s office said at the time that the environmental impact assessment could take a year to complete.

The Defense Ministry, however, said on Saturday that it would speed up THAAD deployment following North Korea’s test of another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which it claimed can reach all of the United States.

The ministry said the deployment of the other four launchers would be done after discussing the process and preparation with the US. The president’s office also said China has been notified of the move to speed up the deployment.

China has angrily objected to the deployment of the missile system so close to its borders and has repeatedly called on Washington and Seoul to remove it.

South Korea decided to host the missile system last year under ousted president Park Geun-hye to deter perceived threats from North Korea.

The first pieces of the missile system started arriving at the Osan Air Base in South Korea in March with the approval of Seoul’s then-caretaker administration.—Agencies