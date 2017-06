Seoul

Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Jade Jones of Great Britain had to settle for bronze on the final day of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships Friday as Lee Ah-reum gave South Korea a fifth gold on home soil.

In the city of Muju, 240 kilometres to the south of Seoul, Lee overcame Jones, the world number one, 14-8 in the semi-final of the women’s Under-57 kg category. It confirmed the host nation’s dominance of the 23rd edition of this biennial tournament.—AFP