S. Korea posts 2nd biggest exports in April at $51b

Seoul

South Korea posted the second biggest exports last month, bolstering expectations for the economy’s recovery, a government report showed Monday.

Exports, which account for about half of the export-driven economy, reached 51 billion U.S. dollars in April, up 24.2 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In terms of value, it was the second largest ever recorded by the South Korean economy.

The country’s exports continued to rise for six straight months, posting the double digit increase for the fourth consecutive month.

Imports jumped 16.6 percent over the year to 37.8 billion dollars in April, sending the trade surplus to 13.3 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 63 months to last month.—Agencies