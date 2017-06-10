S. Korea plane makes emergency landing

Seoul/Tokyo

Korean Air Lines Co.’s passenger jet made an emergency landing at an airport in southern Japan due to smoke in the cockpit,the company said Friday. It said there were no injuries or damage caused by the incident. The B737-900 jet left the port city of Busan at 09:11 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Fukuoka on Kyushu Island at 10:31 a.m. Five minutes before the actual landing and as the plane was making its descent, smoke was detected by the flight crew, Korean Air said in a statement. The company asked the Fukuoka tower control to ready firefighters and rescue teams in case of an emergency, but there was no fire on the plane that was carrying 151 passengers and eight crew members, the statement said. All passengers and crew members safely got off the twin-engine jet, and the company and the local fire authorities are investigating what caused the incident, it said.—APP