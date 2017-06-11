S. Arabia to issue Umrah visas to one lakh Pakistanis

Observer Report

Islamabad

Saudi Arabia has decided to give visas to one lakh Pakistanis, permitting them to perform Umrah on the sacred land of Makkah. A statement from Saudi Arabia’s Karachi Consulate stated that due to technical glitch, some Pakistanis were not issued visas for Saudi Arabia however, the authorities will give them visas in 24 hours. The consulate, while apologizing for the delay, denied all the allegations including corruption leveled against Saudi authorities and assured to facilitate the affectees. He said that some extremists have also tried to spark chaos between both countries but Saudi Arabia is always keen to serve Muslims.

