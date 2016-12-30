S Arabia invites Iran for talks on Hajj return

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has invited Iran to discuss a return of its nationals to next year´s Hajj after Iranians were excluded from the pilgrimage following a major diplomatic row, reports said Friday.

The Al-Hayat daily reported that Riyadh´s pilgrims minister Mohammed Bentin had opened discussions with more than 80 countries, including Iran, to work out the details of the 2017 Hajj.

“Iran´s Hajj delegation was invited to come to the kingdom” for preparations, the paper said.

The Arab News daily said Riyadh would welcome pilgrims for Hajj and the smaller Umra rite “irrespective of their nationalities or sectarian affiliations, including Iranian pilgrims”. —AFP