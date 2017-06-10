Russia’s involvement in Afghanistan

For knowing the factors and prospects of long-term conflict in Afghanistan, Russia held a regional conference in Moscow on April 14, 2017. Before this conference, one negotiating episode was already kept between Russia, China and Pakistan. United Nations was not invited while India, Iran and Afghanistan were highly welcomed in second meeting at Moscow Peace Talks. The Soviet invasion was the devouring period of Afghan people. As, almost one million people were killed, hundreds of thousands were badly injured and eight million became external and internal refugees. In fact, that was the actual reason that compelled Russia to support Afghanistan in fighting a war against Afghani crises.

Basically, Russia is based on three major objectives of this involvement. One of the main themes is to see Afghanistan stable and crises free country. Because, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan— neighbouring states of Afghanistan— would not affect by Afghan ills. Secondly, Russia needs to cut its narcotics supply from Afghanistan. It is reported that people have used 1.8 million injecting drugs in only 2015. Its opiate market is at about 70 billion. Lastly, Russia takes efforts to expand its influence in the return of the declining US military clout in Afghanistan. In this regard, Russia is going to inaugurate an inroad into Afghanistan to fight a war against extremism and other major crises. But, not denying the fact that Russia can never compete with the US in Afghanistan’s matter, because US has spent 1 trillion dollar on the Afghan war and 100bn dollar on its reconstruction.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

