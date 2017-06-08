Russians eager to develop 9 Iranian oil, gas fields

Tehran

Deputy oil minister said Russian companies had voiced willingness to partake in development of nine oil and gas fields of Iran.

Following the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir Hossein Zamaninia, in an interview with Sputniknews, described existing opportunities for Russian companies for partnership in expansion of Iranian fields.

“On sidelines of SPIEF, Iran and Russia inked a roadmap for cooperation in energy sector which aims at creating preferential terms for joint venture projects between the two countries.

The official said it had been his first presence at the international event which was suitably exploited to exchange views with main representatives of oil and gas sectors; “I held talks with a number of oil company directors and petroleum ministers of various countries in addition to attending expert meetings on prospects of oil and gas industries.”

One major issue discussed at the Forum pertained to impacts of energy sector on the environment and the balance between the two entities, said Zamaninia adding “a new issue discussed at SPIEF 2017 was the role played by oil and gas, as fossil energies, after the year 2050.”

He predicted that, most probably, oil and gas will enjoy a different share in the world’s energy basket than the current level of about 80 percent though that will still remain a major source of energy. He therefore deemed it as necessary to attract new investments to the oil and gas sector.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum also offered innovative and attractive solutions for the oil and gas sector.

Deputy Iranian oil minister underscored that, at the session of Iranian-Russian Cooperation Working Group, six or seven Russian firms had expressed eagerness to develop nine oil and gas companies of Iran.

“These oil giants, have already carried out primary investigations and evaluations and some have also prepared a Master Development Plan (MDP),” highlighted Zamaninia stressing that Iran will review the plans.

He said the odds were high for Iranian and Russian companies to join hands and expressed hope that practical phases of collaborations kick off in the near future.—MNA