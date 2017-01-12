Russians claim to have compromising info on Trump

Washinton

US spy chiefs told President-elect Donald Trump last week that Russian operatives claim to have “compromising” personal and financial information about him, CNN reported Wednesday.

Citing “multiple” unnamed US officials with direct knowledge of the meeting, CNN said the intelligence chiefs presented a two-page synopsis on the potential embarrassment for the incoming president along with their classified briefing on Friday on alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

President Barack Obama was also briefed on the issue on Thursday. CNN gave no details of what the so-called compromising information is, but said knowledge of its existence in Russian hands originally came from a former British MI-6 intelligence operative hired by other US presidential contenders to do political “opposition research” on Trump in the middle of last year.The Federal Bureau of Investigation had been given the information in August, more than two months before the November 8 election, according to CNN.—Agencies