Russian, Tajik forces drilling combat readiness

Moscow

Russian and Tajikistani militaries have started massive military drills aimed at ensuring their joint combat readiness, as Moscow is reportedly discussing with its allies their potential participation in the fight against terrorism in Syria. Russia’s media reported that more than 3,000 servicemen from the two militaries started the drills in Tajikistan on Friday.

The troops were alerted and deployed to assault courses, where they began exercising firepower and fire control while also practicing cooperation. Eight Russian warplanes — Su-24 bombers and Su-25 fighter jets — have been flown to Tajikistan to participate in the exercises.

“The military of Russia and Tajikistan are participating jointly for the first time in a snap readiness check,” said Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, the assistant commander of Russia’s Central Military District “The servicemen of the two armies backed by Russian operational-tactical and Army aviation are performing training and combat tasks in line with a single plan in a common operation situation on the mountainous firing grounds.—Agencies