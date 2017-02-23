Russian CG meets Mayor

Staff Reporter

Consul General of Russian Federation Oleg. N Avdeev along with Attache Artemorlov called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office in KMC Building on Wednesday morning. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar thanked Russian Consul General for his visit to KMC, said a statement.

Referring to Russian cooperation in industrial sector in Pakistan, he said mutual cooperation between Karachi and cities of Russian Federation could extend further.

He said we need to work in various sectors of civic importance like urban planning and management, solid waste management, fire fighting and rescue and infrastructure development for which cooperation from municipal organizations of big cities of Russian Federation and other countries will be welcomed.

The Russian Consul General said Karachi being an important city of the region could get further progress with the completion of ongoing uplift process. Mayor Karachi presented souvenir to Russian Consul General on this occasion.