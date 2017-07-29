Russian central bank keeps key rate at 9pc

Moscow

Russia’s central bank hit the pause button on rate cuts Friday, deciding to hold off following three consecutive reductions amid a slight uptick in inflation.

The bank insisted “short-term and mid-term inflation risks persist” as it announced in a statement that it was sticking at the present 9.0 percent rate.

It said, however, that it is looking to resume its policy of lowering the rate to revive economic growth and “sees room” for cuts “in the second half of 2017”.

“While making its decision hereinafter, the Bank of Russia will assess inflation risks, the inflation dynamics and economic developments against the forecast,” it added.

Russia’s central bank hiked rates sharply in late 2014 as the Russian economy buckled under the double-whammy of the collapse in oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow’s meddling in Ukraine.

Ever since it has proceeded cautiously with easing the rate, championing a “moderately tight monetary policy” against a background of economic uncertainty.

After slowing to 4.1 percent in May, consumer price inflation has rebounded to 4.4 percent now, the bank’s statement said, slightly above the 4 percent target.

But the bank connected this “short-term rise” with “bad weather conditions” that have impacted the price of fruits and vegetables in recent months.

Global economic research company Capital Economics said Friday that it expected inflation to fall back to the central bank’s target “towards the end of the year”.

“As a result, we continue to expect more interest rate cuts than the markets are currently pricing in,” the group said. Slashing the interest rates is seen as a key way to help bolster economic growth as the country edges out of a biting two-year recession.

Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday that growth could exceed the target of 2 percent this year on the back of an estimated 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in the second quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of this year, the growth figure was just 0.5 percent.—AFP