Russian cargo ship delivers supplies at space station

Moscow

A Russian cargo ship has docked at the International Space Station (ISS), delivering supplies at the station.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the unmanned Progress freighter, carrying 2.5 tons of supplies, including air, food and fuel “successfully docked” at the orbiting station at 0830 GMT on Friday.

The ship had blasted off from Russia’s Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz rocket. It was the first mission from Roscomos to the ISS since the Progress 65 cargo ship was lost in a failed launch attempt on December 1, 2016.—Agencies