Russia undoubtedly meddled in US election: Clapper

Washington

US top intelligence official said Thursday Russia undoubtedly interfered in America’s 2016 presidential election but stopped short of the explosive description of “an act of war,” telling lawmakers such a call isn’t within the purview of the U.S. intelligence community.

“We stand actually more resolutely on the strength of that statement than we did on the 7th of October,” James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, told the Armed Services Committee.

In a joint report that roiled the presidential campaign last fall, the Homeland Security Department and the intelligence community said the U.S. was confident of foreign meddling, including Russian government hacking of Democratic emails.

In its assessment, the intelligence community has said Moscow interfered in the election to help Republican Donald Trump win.

Pressed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on whether the actions constituted an “act of war,” Clapper said that was “a very heavy policy call” more appropriate for other entities in the government to decide.

Clapper and other U.S. intelligence said President Barack Obama has received a report on the Russian interference and other foreign meddling in the U.S. election. They said Russia poses a major and growing threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic and commercial operations.

Clapper said lawmakers will be briefed on the Russian hacking report next week and an unclassified version is tentatively scheduled to be released shortly after that.—AP