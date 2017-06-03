Russia, Turkey agree on ‘key’ issues in Syria

Moscow

Russia and Ankara agree on a lot of key issues regarding Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“As far as Syria is concerned, there are a lot of issues on which we agree with Turkey. If we did not agree on the key issues, neither a cease-fire nor de-escalation zones could have been achieved, in Syria,” Putin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a deal in the Kazakh capital, Astana, to establish de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.—Agencies