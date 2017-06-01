Russia lifts more economic curbs on Turkey

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree lifting certain economic restrictions imposed on Turkey and its citizens, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the decree, Turkish citizens in possession of service passports, flight and cabin crew, as well as businesspeople visiting Russia for short periods will be entitled to visa-free travel.

The decree also grants visa-free travel to diplomatic and consular representatives of Turkey and their families on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Putin also instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Turkey of the partial renewal of a May 2010 agreement concerning the terms of mutual travel of citizens of the two countries. The decree will come into force following its publication in the Official Gazette, the statement added. After Turkey shot down a Russian military jet over an airspace violation in Nov. 2015, Moscow took several measures against Ankara, including banning imports of Turkish agricultural products and ending visa-free travel for Turks.

Since last summer, Russia has relaxed the measures and lifted bans on some products, particularly citrus fruits.—Agencies